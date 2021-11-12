Brian McPartlon at Pie Projects

Painter Brian McPartlon’s abstract canvases, awash with opalescent infusions of color, are inspired by nature, landscape, and the play of light, shadow, form, and color.
Painting since his teens, Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa was among his early influences. “What captivated me though was not the portrait of the [woman] but the landscape behind her — an atmospheric invitation,” he says in a statement.
He studied painting at the San Francisco Art Institute where, he says, “Wally Hedrick taught me how to be an artist, and Jack Jefferson taught me how to paint.”
For the last 60 years, McPartlon has painted every day, often late into the night, in addition to sustaining his family through his local roofing business in Santa Fe. Using staining, spraying, and pouring techniques in combination with brushwork, he layers shapes and colors onto the canvas to achieve depth of field, and he creates evocative non-objective compositions that convey a sense of optimism.
The Shape of Color, a solo exhibition of his recent work, continues through Nov. 27. Masks are required.
Pie Projects, 924 B Shoofly St., 505-372-7681, pieprojects.org
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.