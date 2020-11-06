Form & Concept, 435 S. Guadalupe St., 505-780-8312, formandconcept.center
Born and raised in Pennsylvania, artist Brett Kern spent his formative years growing up in the late 1980s and 1990s, and the influence of the pop culture remains influential in his work. “As I age, it continues to be through these ‘cultural glasses’ that I continue to view and interpret the world, which influences the subject matter and purpose of my work,” he says in a statement. “My predilection for producing collectible objects comes from my training as a potter and my persistent preoccupation with collecting toys, pop memorabilia, and nostalgic items from my youth.” A selection of Kern’s dinosaur ceramics, made to look like inflatables, is currently on view at Form & Concept through Nov. 14. Rather than a realist approach, the dinosaurs resemble inflatable toy collectibles sold to children, rendered with monochromatic pastel glazes of pink, yellow, green, blue, and white. “Clay and glaze are essential materials for representing my often disposable and transient subject matter as what it has, to me, truly been: enduring and precious,” he says. View the works on the gallery’s website or by appointment.
