Brandy Trigueros at Foto Forum Santa Fe

In her solo exhibition There’s No Other Like Your Mother, artist and photographer Brandy Trigueros explores the complexities and constructs of female identity and maternal subject matter.
When Trigueros was 29, her mother’s sudden death prompted a reevaluation of her artistic self that led to the body of work presented in the exhibition. Trigueros’ work is an exploration of her own shifting identity, unmoored from a firmly rooted domesticity.
The exhibition considers issues of motherhood, including fear, longing, and anticipation, as well as apprehension around bringing a child into a world of ecological uncertainty. T
he show opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Saturday, Oct. 16, and is up through Jan. 28. Face masks are required, and the gallery is limited to 10 visitors at a time.
Foto Forum Santa Fe, 1714 Paseo de Peralta, 505-470-2582, fotoforumsantafe.com
