Brandon Maldonado at Pop Gallery

Pop Gallery, 125 Lincoln Ave., Suite 111, 505-820-0788, popsantafe.com
Artist Brandon Maldonado often explores the historic and contemporary relationship between Mexico and the United States through cubist-inspired imagery. Much of his work is a contemporary take on aspects of Mexican culture, such as Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). He joins New Mexico santero Vincente Telles for the two-person show Guerra y Tierra. Telles reimagines the traditional iconography of the santero, or saint maker, through contemporary imagery and themes. The exhibition’s focus is a collaborative altarpiece called The Encounter that the two artists created together over a six-month period. “The Altar tells the story of what historian Matthew Restall prefers to call the Aztec-Spanish War rather than the commonly known ‘Conquest of Mexico’ because he feels that implies a sense of glorification to the genocide that occurred,” Maldonado says in a statement. The show is currently on view in the gallery through Aug. 31. The works can also be viewed on Pop Gallery’s website.
