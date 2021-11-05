Brad Wilson at Photo-eye Gallery

Photographed on location in wildlife sanctuaries and conservancies around the world, photographer Brad Wilson’s vivid wildlife portraits place the viewer in direct confrontation with the singular beauty and expressive nature of nonhuman species.
In Wilson’s third book of wildlife photography, The Other World: Animal Portraits (Damiani, 164 pages, $65), he presents recent images inspired by the idea of authentic encounters with animal species. Photographing animals in front of black backgrounds, without extraneous details, allows Wilson to set the stage for a one-on-one experience between viewer and subject.
Selections from the book are on view in an exhibit of the same name, which opens with a reception and book signing at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 (exhibit through December). Masks are required.
Photo-eye Gallery, 1300 Rufina Circle, Suite A3, 505-988-5152, photoeye.com
