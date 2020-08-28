Brad Price at Meyer Gallery

Meyer Gallery, 225 Canyon Road, No. 14, 505-983-1434, meyergalleries.com
Inspired by the Southwestern landscape, award- winning illustrator, painter, and graphic designer Brad Price creates compositions that recall the painting styles of early-20th-century American artists, as well as the post-impressionist works of Vincent van Gogh. He credits the early Taos painters as a direct influence. The bold, directional brushstrokes in his paintings lead the viewer’s eye through the composition, which he renders with high contrasts and striking colors. In his studio practice, Price seeks to recapture the visceral experience of his encounters with nature. A solo exhibition of his work opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, Aug. 28, and goes through Sept. 3. The work can also be viewed on the gallery’s website.
