Blair Vaughn-Gruler at GVG Contemporary

Since moving mid-pandemic from an adobe building on Canyon Road to a new warehouse location on Rufina Circle, GVG Contemporary co-owners Ernst Gruler and Blair Vaughn-Gruler have developed new bodies of work for their debut exhibition. In one of two showrooms, Gruler exhibits kinetic steel sculptures, large-scale sculptural paintings, and contemporary fine art furniture. In the other, Vaughn-Gruler presents her oil and multimedia paintings. Gruler invests his furniture with a sculptural aesthetic, presenting them as equal parts art piece as functional object. Vaughn-Gruler explores linear patterns and mark-making, which she compares to asemic writing, which has no specific semantic content. In addition, she exhibits a new series, Knobs and Buttons, which incorporates circular wood chips pressed into layers of viscous paint. The exhibition, Warehouse Style, opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, July 2. Walk-in hours are available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 3. The exhibit is open by appointment through Aug. 16.
GVG Contemporary, 1364 Rufina Circle, Unit #3 and Unit #5, 505-629-3075, gvgcontemporary.com
