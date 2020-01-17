Bill Sayler at Vivo Contemporary

Vivo Contemporary, 725 Canyon Road, 505-982-1320, vivocontemporary.com
Former Pratt Institute instructor Bill Sayler, who taught at the noted art school for 43 years, has been a working artist and photographer since the 1960s. Sayler joined the gallery after moving to Santa Fe full-time two years ago. His solo exhibition, Unfolding, showcases works that reflect his recent interest in exploring combinations of color and form. His nonobjective abstract paintings reflect a cohesive sense of unity and balance. Sayler cites modernists such as Paul Klee and Wassily Kandinsky as his influences, and his works reflect a modernist aesthetic. An artist reception takes place at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17. The show is up through January.
