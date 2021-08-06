Bill Hinsvark at Axle Contemporary

For more than 20 years, local artist Bill Hinsvark greeted visitors to SITE Santa Fe from his seat at the admissions desk. Hinsvark, a former graphic designer, was averse to pursuing a career as a professional artist but developed a series of hard-edge minimalist paintings he called his Wave Function series. At the time of his death on May 30, Hinsvark left behind more than 100 paintings from the series in his studio. Axle Contemporary is distributing these works to the community during a two-day exhibition and sale. The mobile gallery featured Hinsvark’s work in a 2016 show and will sell the paintings from the series on a pay as you wish basis. The memorial exhibition and painting distribution takes place from noon to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 7. The mobile art space will be parked at the shade structure in the Railyard (by the Farmer’s Market) on Friday and in front of SITE Santa Fe (1606 Paseo de Peralta) on Saturday. Proceeds benefit SITE Santa Fe and Axle Projects. View the works and reserve one for purchase at axleart.com/hinsvark-memorial.
Axle Contemporary, 505-670-7612 or 505-670-5854, axleart.com
