New Mexico History Museum, 113 Lincoln Ave., 505-476-5200, nmhistorymuseum.org
New Mexico’s development from a territory to its incorporation as the 47th state is a story gleaned, in part, from an exploration of its historic maps. The exhibition Between the Lines: Culture and Cartography on the Road to Statehood, which premiered at the Governor’s Gallery in the State Capitol in January 2012 (in honor of New Mexico’s centennial), can now be experienced from home. Maps reflect the economic, political, social, and cultural realities of their times. View a wide variety of outstanding cartographic examples that date from the mid-16th century to the present, accompanied by text that details New Mexico’s evolution. The exhibition draws from maps in private and public collections, including the collection at the Fray Angélico Chávez History Library. Between the Lines can be accessed from the museum’s online exhibition page on its website and is ongoing.
