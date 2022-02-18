Beth Moon at Photo-eye Gallery

In celebration of photographer Beth Moon’s new book, Baobab (Abbeville Press, 120 pages, 2021, $49.95), Photo-eye Gallery presents an online exhibition of the same name. This dynamic virtual presentation takes the viewer through Madagascar, South Africa, and Senegal alongside Moon as she documents old-growth trees.
Baobabs can live for more than 2,500 years, storing water in massive trunks that reach as much as 100 feet in circumference. Moon photographs these remarkable trees in luminous black and white, capturing their venerable presence in rich, evocative tones.
Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Moon started the series in 2016 as a component of her project Portraits of Time. Under threat from the effects of climate change, she rushed to Madagascar to start documenting these perennial specimens native to the region. The online exhibit is available through February at baobab.photoeye.com.
