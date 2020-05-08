LewAllen Galleries, 1613 Paseo de Peralta, 505-988-3250, lewallengalleries.com
Painter Bernard Chaet (1924-2012) was known for his lyrical and improvisational landscapes, seascapes, and still lifes, which he imbued with expressionistic energy and rendered with a tactile quality. From the website, users can access a quick view video tour of the Chaet exhibition Rhythm of the Shore, as well as a total tour in three dimensions, which is designed to give you the experience of being in the gallery with the work. The total tour includes an audio guide component and clickable links for more information about each work. Chaet is associated with the Boston Expressionist movement, which originated in the 1930s. He taught painting at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, for 39 years.
