Bernard Chaet My Morning

Bernard Chaet, My Morning (2005-2006), oil on canvas

LewAllen Galleries, 1613 Paseo de Peralta, 505-988-3250, lewallengalleries.com

Painter Bernard Chaet (1924-2012) was known for his lyrical and improvisational landscapes, seascapes, and still lifes, which he imbued with expressionistic energy and rendered with a tactile quality. From the website, users can access a quick view video tour of the Chaet exhibition Rhythm of the Shore, as well as a total tour in three dimensions, which is designed to give you the experience of being in the gallery with the work. The total tour includes an audio guide component and clickable links for more information about each work. Chaet is associated with the Boston Expressionist movement, which originated in the 1930s. He taught painting at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, for 39 years.

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.