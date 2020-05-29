Giacobbe-Fritz Fine Art, 702 Canyon Road, 505-986-1156, giacobbefritz.com
Appropriating imagery from art history and pop culture iconography, painter Ben Steele recontextualizes those representations by conflating them with vintage advertisements, coloring books, and children’s drawings. His wide-ranging body of work contains elements of still life, portrait, and landscape painting, which he renders in a realist style. “My serious side enjoys careful observation, allowing the viewer to see the beauty of simple things,” he says in a statement. “The power of light and shade, and the appeal of subtle and strong color relationships, spark my enthusiasm for realism.” View new works by Steele on the gallery’s website. Giacobbe-Fritz is open in a limited capacity for visitors’ safety. Email deborah@giacobbefritz.com or art@giacobbefritz.com to book a private tour.
