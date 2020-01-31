Ben Jackel at Gerald Peters Contemporary

Gerald Peters Contemporary, 1011 Paseo de Peralta, 505-954-5800, petersprojects.com
The gallery explores monochromatic sculptural works in the exhibition Shadow (through March 20). The show features works by five artists, including Cary Esser, who uses ceramics to reinterpret the traditional parfleche (dried animal hide) used by Native Americans; Mathew McConnell, whose earthenware tablets combine charcoal and graphite; and Jami Porter Lara, who works with a ceramic technique indigenous to the people of the Chihuahuan desert, crafting sculptures that reference the traditional vessel form but are based on the forms of plastic bottles. Works in black or absent of color define the exhibition.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.