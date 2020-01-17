The Harwood Museum of Art, 238 Ledoux St., Taos, 575-758-9826, harwoodmuseum.org
Beatrice Mandelman: Overflowing with Color is an exhibition of selected works that draws from the museum’s Mandelman-Ribak Collection. The exhibition’s focus is on the period between 1938 and 1943, when Mandelman, a Taos Modernist, participated in the Federal Art Project of the Works Project Administration. During these years, Mandelman explored the mediums of color lithography and serigraphy, a type of silk screen printing, under the supervision of artist Anthony Velonis. The works in the show include Mandelman’s color-saturated landscapes, street scenes, and seascapes from the period. The show is on view through April 26.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.