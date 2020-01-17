Beatrice Mandelman, The Harwood Museum of Art

Beatrice Mandelman, Ferris Wheel (1940), serigraph

The Harwood Museum of Art, 238 Ledoux St., Taos, 575-758-9826, harwoodmuseum.org

Beatrice Mandelman: Overflowing with Color is an exhibition of selected works that draws from the museum’s Mandelman-Ribak Collection. The exhibition’s focus is on the period between 1938 and 1943, when Mandelman, a Taos Modernist, participated in the Federal Art Project of the Works Project Administration. During these years, Mandelman explored the mediums of color lithography and serigraphy, a type of silk screen printing, under the supervision of artist Anthony Velonis. The works in the show include Mandelman’s color-saturated landscapes, street scenes, and seascapes from the period. The show is on view through April 26.

— Michael Abatemarco

