Beatrice Mandelman at 203 Fine Art

Beatrice Mandelman (1912-1998) was a prolific American painter and printmaker. Under the Works Progress Administration, while living in New York, she worked as a muralist and then as a printmaker. She was part of a circle that included luminaries Willem de Kooning, Jackson Pollock, and Arshile Gorky. In 1944, Mandelman and her husband, painter Louis Ribak, arrived in New Mexico. Settling in Taos, they became members of the Taos Moderns, a group that included artists Agnes Martin, Emil Bisttram, and Janet Lippencott. Their work was centered on postwar abstraction. 203 Fine Art is showing a selection of Mandelman’s works on paper and collage, including works drawn from the archives of the Mandelman estate. The exhibition is currently on view and goes through Jan. 31 (by appointment only). An online exhibition catalogue is available for viewing at 203fineart.com.
203 Fine Art, 1335 Gusdorf Road, Taos, 575-751-1262, 203fineart.com
