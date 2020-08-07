Basia Irland at Axle Contemporary

Axle Contemporary, 505-670-5854 or 505-670-7612, axleart.com
Basia Irland, professor emerita at University of New Mexico’s department of art and art history, has been engaged in an ongoing artistic exploration of our relationship to water for more than four decades. An activist, installation artist, sculptor, poet, and author, she uses creative mediums to call attention to issues such as water’s ecological importance, water rights, and the well-being of communities. In Pandemic Elegy, a series of paintings on the exterior of Axle’s mobile art van, water and winged boats are prominent motifs. The work was created to honor those who died from the coronavirus. Pandemic Elegy is round one of Broadsides, a series of coronavirus-safe exhibitions on the outside of the mobile art space that can be seen while walking, driving, or viewed on Axle’s website. Look for the mobile art space in the Railyard on Friday, Aug. 7, on Canyon Road on Saturday, Aug. 8, and on the Santa Fe Plaza on Sunday, Aug. 9, which is the last day of the exhibition. Check the website for location updates.
