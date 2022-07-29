Patrick McGrath Muñiz

The Provider (2022), oil and gold leaf on panel

Born to a Roman Catholic family and raised on the island of Puerto Rico, Christian iconography is a prominent motif in the work of Patrick McGrath Muñiz. The artist's conflations of imagery depict the confluence of European and Indigenous peoples of the Americas and reflect the ways in which colonialism's legacy haunts the landscape of the New World. McGrath Muñiz adapts Renaissance painting techniques for his retablos and paintings on canvas. In his recent work, he appropriates imagery from myths, history, Christian iconography, and pop culture, re-contextualizing history in the current era of climate change. These nautical scenes reflect a time of increased storms, hurricanes, and floods, and explore the ways in which capitalist and consumerist doctrines exacerbate the crisis. He joins artists Nicholas Herrera and Thomas Vigil for the exhibition Los Tres Modernos, which opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, July 29, in conjunction with the opening for Transitional Moments, an exhibit of expressionistic landscapes by Lynn Boggess. Both shows continue through Aug. 20.

