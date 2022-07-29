Born to a Roman Catholic family and raised on the island of Puerto Rico, Christian iconography is a prominent motif in the work of Patrick McGrath Muñiz. The artist's conflations of imagery depict the confluence of European and Indigenous peoples of the Americas and reflect the ways in which colonialism's legacy haunts the landscape of the New World. McGrath Muñiz adapts Renaissance painting techniques for his retablos and paintings on canvas. In his recent work, he appropriates imagery from myths, history, Christian iconography, and pop culture, re-contextualizing history in the current era of climate change. These nautical scenes reflect a time of increased storms, hurricanes, and floods, and explore the ways in which capitalist and consumerist doctrines exacerbate the crisis. He joins artists Nicholas Herrera and Thomas Vigil for the exhibition Los Tres Modernos, which opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, July 29, in conjunction with the opening for Transitional Moments, an exhibit of expressionistic landscapes by Lynn Boggess. Both shows continue through Aug. 20.
Figurative painter Edward Gonzales' family roots in New Mexico go back more than four centuries. His vibrantly colored paintings of Hispanic and Southwestern cultures capture a sense of the human spirit and convey familial intimacy and connections to the land. Drafted into the U.S. Army during Vietnam, Gonzales returned and completed a degree in studio art at the University of New Mexico. Then he dedicated himself to painting. "Being a soldier in Vietnam was a life changing experience," he said in a statement. "I came home with a stronger commitment to my art and to my culture. I believed that my paintings should celebrate life and express the beauty and vitality of the people and landscapes north and south of the U.S., Mexico Border." Recuerdos, a solo exhibit of his new work, opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, July 29 (through Sunday, July 31).
Buffalo Gourd Mask (2022), mixed media gourd sculpture
The one-of-a-kind fine art gourds of New Mexico artist Robert Rivera include masks with movable parts, gourd totem panels, large wall drums with elk and deer hide fringe, and ollas. His recent gourd designs include a series honoring the Ant People of Hopi legend. The gourds for Rivera's sculptures are collected by hand. He adorns them with hand-gathered sandstone, gemstones, and other naturally occurring elements. The gourd sculptures' imagery reflects the rich history and geography of the Southwest through a conflux of contemporary and cultural references. “I get a lot of inspiration from the Native American people and the area itself," he said in a statement. "But most of the pieces come from my own imaginings.” Rivera etches, cuts, sandblasts, dyes, and wraps his gourds as part of his process, adding natural materials such as yucca fiber, suede, buckskin, raffia, African beads, and inlaid turquoise. “I am not the first person to recognize the beauty of gourds," he said. "My challenge is to do what no one else will do.” The gallery is featuring Rivera's work through Traditional Spanish Market weekend. The show opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, July 29 (through Sunday, July 31). Rivera will be working on new pieces at the gallery from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 30 and 31.
Inner Thoughts (2022),oil on wood panel
The works of Taos artist Alex Chavez are inspired by his Mexican heritage and by Central America’s Day of the Dead festivities. He renders his figures of death in an expressionist style, and they serve as memento mori. “My goal is to create images of death that a person can hang on their wall and live with as a reminder to go out and live a life that they will ultimately be proud of,” the artist told Art Motif Magazine in 2018. Chavez's work is included in the exhibition Arté Fino. Also showing: the bold and graphic pop-style imagery of Michael Martinez,which reflects the culture and values of Northern New Mexico, and Alberto Zalma, a classically trained artist inspired by New York street art. Zalma merges imagery from pop culture with political commentary and religious iconography. Arté Fino opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, July 29 (through Sunday, July 31).
Madre (2021), etching and aquatint, ink applied a la Poupeé
Oaxacan artist Enrique Flores makes daily life in his village the focus of his prints. A graduate of the Rufino Tamayo Visual Arts Workshop in 1982, Flores transitioned from painting to printmaking soon after. In the solo exhibition Mujeres (Women), Hecho a Mano presents a suite of prints depicting the strong, brave, and wise women of Flores' village. His work reflects a variety of printing techniques, including mezzotint, etching, and aquatint. A master at blending techniques, Flores created the works in tandem to convey his unifying message. “[Women] are the main element that has always been present in my work, because I consider that they play a very important role in society, in all aspects, from motherhood to the academic, political, and scientific arenas," he said in a statement. "We have to stop overlooking this. They have had a great relevance which has been invisibilized, or which we have wanted to remain unseen." Mujeres opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, July 29 (through Aug. 21).
Inspired by the architectural idea of the pillar, artist Arthur López created a new body of work on the concept of the pillar as a spiritual conduit between the secular and the divine. An innovator in the field of the santero, or saint maker, López continues to explore new ways in which Christian iconography remains relevant to the experiences of contemporary peoples. “A pillar is a bridge between Heaven and Earth, the vertical axis which both unites and divides the two," he said in a statement. The new works reflect the artists expertise in the traditions of New Mexico bulto carving and his concerns for the social, religious, and political issues of our times. The exhibition, Pillars of Strength, opens with a 4 p.m. reception on Friday, July 29 (through Aug. 6).