Ashley Miller at Foto Forum Santa Fe

There’s an absurdity to the still-life photography of Ashley Miller, whose imagery of everyday objects is presented with all the luster and captivating beauty of the still-life tradition in photography. But her imagery includes such things as shiny coins encased in condoms and a partially eaten boiled egg placed, with seeming reverence, against luxuriant blue velvet: contrasting pairings that create a feeling of unease.
“The pictures act as a sort of evidence of a logic distorted,” she says in a statement. “They could be introduced in a court as Exhibit A, Exhibit B, and so on, for a trial where no verdict is possible.” Miller, an Albuquerque-based photographer, is one of 50 photographers juried into Foto Forum Santa Fe’s annual Members Show. Other artists include Marcus Xavier Chormicle, Race Dillon, Brian Edwards, and Hannah Eisenberg.
The show opens with a reception at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4 (through March 2). Masks are required and the number of people in the gallery at one time will be limited.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.