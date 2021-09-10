Vivo’s ninth collaborative show of artists and poets, Giving Voice to Image 9, draws inspiration from the Roman poet Horace’s adage that a picture is a poem without words.
Vivo annually invites local poets to compose new works inspired by works of art made by Vivo’s artists — and vice versa. The artists and poets created the works in tandem, with the poets visiting the artists’ studios to discuss themes and ideas.
Pairings include artist Gary Oakley and poet Gary Worth Moody; artist Tracy King and poet Jeanne Simonoff; and artist Ilse Bolle and poet Pamela Villars.
The poets read their poems at the gallery at 5 p.m. on Oct. 1 and Nov. 5. Exhibition continues through Nov. 9.
Vivo Contemporary, 725 Canyon Road, 505-982-1320, vivocontemporary.com
