Arthur López at Manitou Galleries

Manitou Galleries, 225 Canyon Road, 505-986-9833, manitougalleries.com
Arthur López, who is among the more prominent New Mexican artists working in the centuries-old tradition of the santero (or saint maker) brings irony and humor to works that cleave to traditional techniques but reflect a contemporary sensibility. A 2019 United States Artists Fellow in Traditional Arts and a 2017 recipient of The Folk Art Society of America’s Award of Distinction, López transcends the art of the santero in works that reflect the social and political issues and concerns of the day. He joins painters Alvin Gill-Tapia and Miguel Martinez in Manitou’s Spanish Market exhibition, Viviendo la Mejor Vida, which continues through Aug. 9. View the works in the gallery, on the artists’ pages on the gallery’s website, or by appointment.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.