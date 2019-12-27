"Art of Devotion — Historic Art of the Americas" at Peyton Wright Gallery

Artist unknown, La Virgen de Valvanera (circa 1750), oil on canvas
Peyton Wright Gallery, 237 E. Palace Ave., 505-989-9888, peytonwright.com
The 27th annual Art of Devotion — Historic Art of the Americas exhibit (through Feb. 29) features paintings, sculpture, furniture, silverwork, and other objects from the Spanish Colonial era of Latin America. The devotional and secular objects in this significant collection date from the 17th to the 19th centuries and hail from what is present-day Bolivia, Peru, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Chile, Venezuela, Brazil, Guatemala, and the Philippines. The show also includes rare examples of bultos, retablos, and cristos by New Mexican santeros, as well as works by European Old Masters and Russian icons.
