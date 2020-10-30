Aron Wiesenfeld at Evoke Contemporary

Evoke Contemporary, 550 S. Guadalupe St., 505-995-9902, evokecontemporary.com
Aron Wiesenfeld’s narrative paintings and charcoal drawings capture an enigmatic, dreamlike world of solitary figures and feelings of alienation and intimacy. Without making explicit references to literary traditions, his compositions evoke fairy tales, folklore, and myths translated into a modern idiom. A two-person show of new works by Wiesenfeld and first-time gallery exhibitor Gugger Petter opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, Oct. 30, and runs through Nov. 21. Petter constructs her compositions from newsprint, which she weaves on a traditional loom, crafting autobiographical scenes of day-to-day life. Work in the exhibition can also be seen on the gallery’s website.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.