Anne Farrell

Anne Farrell, Blue Hand 04C (detail, 2019), archival print

Currents 826, 826 Canyon Road, 505-772-0953, currentsnewmedia.org

In her multimedia installations, artist Anne Farrell combines digital and analog mediums, painting, video, and sculpture to create playful environments that are a reflection of personal experience and an ongoing exploration of the inner life. A World Contained is an exhibition of past and present work by Farrell, a Currents New Media Festival exhibitor from 2002 to 2013 and from 2015 to 2019. The exhibition is currently on view and continues through Nov. 29. A virtual studio visit with Farrell is available at currentsnewmedia.org/a-world-contained.

