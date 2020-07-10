Anna Booth at El Zaguán

El Zaguán, Historic Santa Fe Foundation, 545 Canyon Road, Suite 2, 505-983-2567, historicsantafe.org
Former Historic Santa Fe Foundation artist-in-residence Anna Booth changed her focus from historic architecture to the landscape of the Galisteo Basin, where she now lives. Her expressionistic, abstract renderings are moody and evocative, with a reductive quality that captures the essence of her subjects. “Both the subtlety and drama of the color and texture found in my surroundings — the desert, prairie, and mountain landscapes of Northern New Mexico — have been my unending inspiration,” she says in a statement. Her exhibition Views from a New Studio: Winter to Spring in the Galisteo Basin continues through July 24. Access the exhibition online or email melanie@historicsantafe.org to book a private viewing.
