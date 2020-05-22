New Concept Gallery, 610 Canyon Road, 505-795-7570, newconceptgallery.com
The gallery’s first virtual show, Tropical Variations, is also its first exhibition to focus on the early works of owner Ann Hosfeld. She is a graduate of New York’s Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art, where she studied under the second generation of abstract expressionists in the early 1960s. Hosfeld developed her interest in painting the flora of the Southwest after moving to Los Angeles in 1968, and her subject matter expanded to include tropical plants while on numerous visits to Puerto Vallarta and the banana plantations of Yelapa, Mexico. Her work straddles a fine line between abstraction and representationalism. The show includes several paintings that have never been shown publicly. The virtual exhibition is available on the gallery’s website starting on Friday, May 22 (through June 20), and is available by appointment. Call 918-766-2202 to schedule a viewing.
