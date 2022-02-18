Anila Quayyum Agha at the University of New Mexico Art Museum

Born and raised in Lahore, Pakistan, artist Anila Quayyum Agha combines elements drawn from Islamic architecture and her own concepts about patterns of spaces both worldly and sacred. Her work is inspired by her experiences as a woman and Pakistani immigrant and reflects her environmental concerns. Her works range from ornately embroidered drawings to large-scale installations.
The centerpiece of her first solo exhibition in New Mexico is her award-winning sculpture Intersections, which is composed of a steel cube with geometric and floral patterns that recall traditional Islamic architecture. The sculpture is lit from inside by a single light source that casts shadows on the floor, ceiling, and walls, making the surrounding environment a part of the work.
The show includes 7 embroidered works on paper that are inspired by the memory of her mother’s quilting circles and reference female and immigrant labor, which often goes undervalued in the art world, and the premiere of her sculpture Steel Garden (Red) from 2021. The exhibition, Mysterious Inner Worlds, opens Friday, Feb. 18, during museum hours (through July 2). Admission is free. Masks are required.
