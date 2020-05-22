Ventana Fine Art, 400 Canyon Road, 505-983-8815, ventanafineart.com
The rich color palette and reductive compositions of Angus Wilson, who’s known professionally by his first name, recall the works of postimpressionist painters Paul Cezanne and Henri Matisse. But a signature aspect of Angus’ work is the inclusion of lines into his paintings that bisect elements of the composition, refracting the imagery, and giving it a more contemporary grounding. His first solo show at the gallery, New Life in Still Life, includes landscapes and arboreal-themed works, as well as still lifes. A live Zoom reception for the artist (accessed from Ventana’s website) takes place at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 22, and he will be on hand to discuss his work. The work is on view on the website indefinitely along with a capture of the Zoom opening.
