Southwest Contemporary, 1415 W. Alameda St., 505-424-7641, southwestcontemporary.com
Chilean artist Andrea Pichaida’s sensuous, earthy, organic works in clay have an elegant simplicity, reminiscent of modernist sculpture. She creates fluid, curvilinear forms, enlivened by minimal touches of vibrant color. She covers the surfaces in sgraffito and other patterns created by puncturing the clay. Pichaida, a Santa Fe resident since 2010, is one of a dozen artists participating in Southwest Contemporary’s second 12 New Mexico Artists to Know Now exhibit, which represents a diverse group of artists working in the mediums of performance-based art, installation art, photography, painting, sculpture, and more. Other artists include Frank Blazquez, William T. Carson, Joe Ramiro Garcia, and Monica Kennedy. A reception for the artists takes place at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 6, and continues through April 25.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.