Blue Rain Gallery, 544 S. Guadalupe St., 505-954-9902, blueraingallery.com
Artist Andrea Peterson’s paintings are a celebration of nature and the figure. Her portraits of women are conflated with imagery of birds, butterflies, and botanicals and set against backdrops of geometric patterns. Her kaleidoscopic compositions are an epiphany of flowing form and vibrant color. Her work is featured in the gallery’s online exhibition In Bloom, along with works by Helen K. Tindel, who combines floral imagery and abstraction. “My work explores the relationship between nature and emotion,” Tindel says in a statement. “There is often an emphasis on movement, composition, and visual texture.” The virtual exhibition is on view through May 30.
