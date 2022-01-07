Andrés de Varona at Strata Gallery

Strata Gallery presents Against the Grain, its first juried exhibition. The work was selected by Assistant Gallery Director Stephanie Jacinto, who chose 21 artists from nine states. The artists explore themes of identity, time, human connection, and the environment through diverse media, including collagraph on paper, bricks, and chunks of curb, and handmade grass- paper sewn together with hair.
Works include Jack Crouch’s humorous take on Jacques-Louis David’s 1801 painting Napoleon Crossing the Alps, Andrés de Varona’s existential photography, and ephemeral chemilumen photographic prints by Rosalba Breazeale. A reception for the artists takes place at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, and the show continues through Feb. 5. Masks are required.
Strata Gallery, 418 Cerrillos Road, Suite 1-C, 505-780-5403, stratagallerysantafe.com
