Form & Concept, 435 S. Guadalupe St., 505-780-8312, formandconcept.center
Sooner or later, you might go stir crazy while waiting for the local galleries to reopen. If you happen to be driving by Form & Concept, take a peak through the windows at a special show designed with the pedestrian in mind (all while practicing social distancing, of course). On March 27, the gallery launched Windows, an ongoing show that is visible along the Guadalupe Street facade. It opened in conjunction with the online exhibits Consilience and Belt Buckle Expo 2020 (both on view through June 13). While the gallery is closed to the public, they’ve moved selections from their current exhibitions and available works from local and living artists to the ground floor where they can readily be seen by passersby. “When you walk by you’ll find an elaborate exhibition that’s fully visible through the glass, complete with window vinyl and placards to guide you through the experience,” says gallery director Jordan Eddy.
