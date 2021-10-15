Ana Serrano at 516 Arts

Counter mapping, a practice of mapping that runs contrary to dominant power structures for the purpose of reclaiming stories and memories of place, is the theme of a series of public programs and an exhibition that features works by 14 artists.
The map-related artworks in the exhibition Counter Mapping were created by local, national, and international artists and art collectives, including Ana Serrano, Steven Yazzie, Basement Films, and Friends of the Orphan Signs. The exhibition was partly inspired by co-curator Jim Enote’s work on a counter-mapping project he led for the A:shiwi A:wan Museum and Heritage Center at Zuni Pueblo.
“It has been said by many that more lands have been lost to Native people through mapping than through physical conflicts,” Enote said in a statement. The exhibition challenges the idea of maps as objective geographic tools and their historic use in the exploitation of land.
Counter Mapping opens with a 6 p.m. reception on Saturday, Oct. 16, and is on view through Jan. 22. Admission is free.
A free online talk with co-curator Viola Arduini and selected artists, “Spacetelling: Mapping Across Bodies & History,” takes place at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15. Register for the talk and view related programs during the run of the show at 516arts.org/programs/events.
Masks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test are required for in-person events.
516 Arts, 516 Central Ave. SW, Albuquerque, 505-242-1445, 516arts.org
