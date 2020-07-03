Harwood Art Center, 1114 Seventh St. NW, Albuquerque, 505-242-6367, harwoodartcenter.org
The annual juried exhibition SURFACE: Emerging Artists of New Mexico continues online. The show, originally slated as an onsite exhibit, features the work of artists Robyn A. Frank, Celine Gordon, Nate Lemuel, MB Ramos, George Richardson, Amy Vensel, and Mark Weaver. The selected artists receive endowed awards and participate in a professional development program to support their creative and professional growth and expand their visibility. Concurrent with SURFACE is the exhibit 1942 by artist Dante Tsuzuki Betsch. This is a textile-based show exploring Japanese American identity and the troubling history of World War II-era Japanese internment camps. The virtual exhibitions are on view on the Harwood Art Center’s website through July 24.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.