Amy Hill at Nüart Gallery

Painter Amy Hill feels a stylistic kinship with artists of other eras, whether they’re luminaries from the Italian Renaissance or the Dutch Masters. Her portraits of contemporary people reflect the influences of artistic movements throughout history.
“Each era brings up a particular theme that I translate to the present day,” she says in a statement. “Using portraiture, I choose poses, gestures, and fashion to make social, psychological, and anthropological statements. Humor emerges through the juxtaposition of modern-day fashion with classic poses and compositions.”
Hill’s work is featured in Nüart’s 2021 Figurative Invitational, which includes works by Michael Bergt, Alan Feltus, and Alberto Gálvez.
“My criterion has been two-fold,” says guest curator John O’Hern in a statement. “First, staying true to the gallery’s 20-year tradition of showing ‘the work of the very best artists we know from around the globe.’ Secondly, artists whose work is deeper than the surface and exemplifies their great skill.”
The Figurative Invitational continues through Nov. 14. Masks are required.
Nüart Gallery, 670 Canyon Road, 505-988-3888, nuartgallery.com
