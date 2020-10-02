IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts, 108 Cathedral Place, 505-983-8900, iaia.edu/mocna
Hopi, Laguna, and Choctaw artist Amanda Beardsley depicts traditional indigenous knowledge moving into the future through her mural of dancing Pueblo women, Future Vibes. The mural shows two figures representing Native values. The contemporary figures are juxtaposed with traditional motifs, such as Pueblo pottery, and wear traditional headdresses and adornments, all of which are rendered in bright, cheerful colors. Future Vibes is on view in the museum’s Hallway and Honor Galleries, in conjunction with the exhibition Indigenous Futurisms: Transcending Past/ Present/Future (through Jan. 3). “To visualize Indigenous Futurism, we must revitalize the wisdom that emerged from our ancestors’ early experiences and the long road they traveled to attain the knowledge that the absolute law of reciprocity would be their guiding principle that life will go on forever,” she says in a statement. The museum is open with modified hours (12 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at 25 percent capacity.
