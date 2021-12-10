Alvin Gill-Tapia at Manitou Galleries

Numerous trips to the studios and museums of Brussels, Bruges, Amsterdam, and Paris under the tutelage of Belgian weaver and painter Maud Henon helped artist Alvin Gill-Tapia hone his skills as a multimedia artist.
A native of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the Southwest provides the inspiration for his semi-abstract, architecture-themed works. Gill-Tapia is one of the artists featured in Manitou Galleries’ Small Works Annual Exhibition. More than 150 pieces by represented artists are available.
The show includes five works by artists Kim Wiggins, Jerry Jordan, and Jeremy Winborg, which are available by draw. (View the works here.) The exhibition continues through Dec. 27. Masks are required.
