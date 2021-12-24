Alison Hixon at Susan Eddings Pérez Gallery

Self-taught artist Alison Hixon works in a range of mediums, including illustration, painting, and stained glass. Her work is an autobiographical commentary on her journey through life, focusing on themes of self-identity, sexuality, coming of age, and the emotional turmoils of womanhood. In labyrinths, her second exhibition this year, she continues to translate intimate self-realizations into visual forms, which express emotional intelligence and vulnerability.
“These selected works represent the ongoing stages of finding one’s way through the irregular networks, passages, and paths of life,” she says in a statement. “When we focus on the journey it brings attention to aid the consciousness. What matters most is the drama of all the possibilities and impossibilities.”
The exhibition continues through Jan. 7. Masks are required.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.