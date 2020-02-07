Exhibit/208, 208 Broadway Blvd. SE, Albuquerque, 505-450-6884, exhibit208.com
Artist Alison Green’s mixed media encaustic works recall the artwork of historic naturalist texts, but with an abstract sensibility in which micro and macro views of flora merge. Her botanicals, informed by an interest in science, express the beauty of floral forms while also referencing their intricate biological structures. Her current work arose, in part, from the belief that the human toll on fragile ecosystems also harms the human psyche. Confluence: PLANT/LIFE, an exhibit of her work, opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, Feb. 7. The show is up through March 7.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.