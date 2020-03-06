Nüart Gallery, 670 Canyon Road, 505-988-3888, nuartgallery.com
The real and the unreal converge in Alexandra Eldridge’s photo-based paintings. She combines vintage photographs with mixed media, lending the posed figures in the original studio portraits an inventive, imaginative flair. Human figures, captured in black and white, are tinted in jewel tones and painted with animal faces or juxtaposed with imagery of the denizens of the air, forest, and jungle. “My paintings emerge from a place where contradictions are allowed, paradox reigns, and reason is abandoned,” she says in a statement. “My search is for the inherent radiance in all things … the extraordinary in the ordinary.” Eldridge is joined by painter Santiago Pérez, who is known for surreal, cartoon-like compositions of a world he calls Fantomas, where you’re likely to meet your share of wild animal and human/animal hybrids that are surrogates for the human condition. The exhibit, A Kinship with All Things, opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, March 6 (through March 22).
