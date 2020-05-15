Museum of International Folk Art, 706 Camino Lejo,
505-476-1200, internationalfolkart.org
Alexander Girard was an influential interior and textile designer, as well as a prominent collector of folk art. Alexander Girard: A Designer’s Universe, the first major retrospective of Girard’s design work, organized by the Vitra Design Museum in Germany, opened in May 2019 at the Museum of International Folk Art. You can access an interactive, high- resolution virtual exhibition from home on the museum’s website, which includes a navigable tour through the show as it was mounted onsite with links to pop-up text components. There’s also a link to a time-lapse video of the installation process. The show includes Girard’s playful designs for textiles, furniture, and sculpture, as well as his sketches, drawings, and collages. He was central to expanding the museum’s unparalleled collection of folk art by donating more than 100,000 objects from his personal collection, many of which are featured in the Girard-designed permanent exhibition Multiple Visions. The virtual version of Alexander Girard: A Designer’s Universe is accessible through Dec. 31, 2021.
