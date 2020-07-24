Blue Rain Gallery, 544 S. Guadalupe St., 505-954-9902, blueraingallery.com
The art of the santero (saint maker) and santera is among the more prominent forms to emerge from the Spanish Colonial period in New Mexico. Many artists still gather the materials needed to make natural pigments and still use traditional woods by hand, like aspen and cottonwood for bultos (sculptures in the round) and pine boards for two-dimensional paintings called retablos. The iconography of Roman Catholicism is a prominent feature of these art forms. Numerous examples of the art of the santero are featured in Blue Rain’s Spanish Market Show, including works by Alcario Otero, Jean Anaya Moya, and Victor Goler. The show opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, July 24, and runs through Aug. 8. A selection of works can also be viewed on the gallery’s website.
