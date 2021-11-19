Aimee Erickson at Meyer Gallery

In a new body of work inspired by being and longing, painter Aimee Erickson expresses the contradictory emotions of mindful presence and nostalgic yearning through evocative representations of landscape.
Her work is grounded in realism. Through a combination of loose brushwork, palette knives, and straight-edge tools, she brings elements of abstraction into her compositions.
“Color has emotional weight and is related to the shape of space,” Erickson says in a statement. “Drawing or painting, for me, means to look at the thing and transmit its vitality to the canvas.”
BE/LONGING, an exhibition of her work, opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, Nov. 19 (through Nov. 26). Masks are required.
Meyer Gallery, 225 Canyon Road, No. 14, 505-983-1434, meyergalleries.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.