Agnes Pelton at the New Mexico Museum of Art

Throughout the 20th century, artists flocked to New Mexico, inspired in part by its unique cultural traditions as well as its unparalleled landscapes. They introduced new ideas and found inspiration in the state’s natural beauty.
Western Eyes: 20th Century Art Here and Now explores the varied responses of artists to New Mexico’s cultural milieu and its environment and highlights the role of the New Mexico Museum of Art in fostering artistic developments that saw Southwestern subject matter merge with national and international aesthetics.
The exhibition includes works by Agnes Pelton, Fritz Scholder, Elaine de Kooning, and Jan Matulka and continues through Jan. 8, 2023, by admission ($12 with discounts available).
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.