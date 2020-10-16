Agnes Martin at 5. Gallery

5. Gallery, 2351 Fox Road, No. 700, 505-257-8417, 5pointgallery.com
In 1967, at the age of 55, painter Agnes Martin (1912-2004) left the New York art scene behind. She traveled the country, eventually settling near Cuba, New Mexico. The move marked the beginning of a prolonged period of productivity. Martin, who struggled with schizophrenia for much of her life, often retreated from the public eye. From her early beginnings on Canada’s pioneer plains and bohemian life in New York, she rose to become one of the Southwest’s most iconic postmodernists. Her paintings reflected the influence of the Color Field artists. Her earliest grid works, for which she is known, were made when she lived on the East Coast, and she continued to explore a minimalist aesthetic. She lived in various locations in New Mexico, including Galisteo and Taos, the city with which she’s most closely associated. She lived austerely, and that’s reflected in her work. The exhibition Agnes Martin: Selected Works on Paper is currently on view by appointment through Nov. 13.
