Adam Normandin 07

Adam Normandin, 07 (2018), oil and acrylic on canvas

 Photo by Jeff McLane

LewAllen Galleries, 1613 Paseo de Peralta, 505-988-3250, lewallengalleries.com

Trains may be at rest in a railyard or rushing by in a blur, but the train paintings by contemporary realist Adam Normandin capture the power of America’s locomotives. Meticulously rendered, his canvases convey the timeworn aspects of trains: tired paint jobs, rusted surfaces scrawled with graffiti. He invests each canvas with a sense of the character and history of his subjects. “For me, freight trains are underdogs — survivors, relentlessly pushing forward despite odds, conditions or circumstances,” he says in a statement. “They are travelers, each bearing unique marks of time and resilience.” Normandin’s exhibition Wanderlust is on view at the gallery or online through Aug. 8. A link to the online catalogue is available on LewAllen’s website.

