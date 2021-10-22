Aaron Karp at New Concept Gallery

Since 1979, artists Reg Loving and Aaron Karp have engaged each other in critical discourse on the subject of art. They’ve often shown their work in the same galleries, including Janus Gallery in Santa Fe and, now, New Concept Gallery. Loving, a painter of Southwestern landscapes and abstractions, is a versatile painter whose practice is an ongoing exploration and rediscovery of his artistic identity. Karp explores perceptual phenomena and movement in non-objective abstractions using a complex combination of color, line, and form. Shared Histories, a two-person show of their work, continues through Nov. 6 at the gallery and online at newconceptgallery.com/virtual-shows .html. Face masks are required in the gallery.
New Concept Gallery, 610 Canyon Road, 505-795-7570, newconceptgallery.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.