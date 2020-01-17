Governor's Gallery, New Mexico State Capitol, 490 Old Santa Fe Trail, 505-986-4589, nmartmuseum.org/about-us/the-governors-gallery
Since 1974, the governor of New Mexico has been honoring artists and contributors to the arts with the annual awards for excellence. In addition to the award ceremony, which takes place in September, the honorees are given an exhibit at the Governor's Gallery on the fourth floor of the Roundhouse. The current exhibition features artist and poet Victor di Suvero, an outspoken advocate for literacy; pianist and composer Marc Neikrug, artistic director of the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival; artist Nicolas Otero, who practices the Spanish Colonial art of the santero (saint maker); artist Roxanne Swentzell, founder of the Tower Gallery at the Poeh Cultural Center in Pojoaque and co-founder of the Flowering Tree Permaculture Institute; arts contributor Lee Gruber, who was instrumental in establishing the annual Silver City Clay Festival and the Southwest New Mexico Clay Arts Trail; and the Emmy-nominated weekly art series ¡COLORES! which airs on New Mexico PBS/KNME. The exhibition is on view through Feb. 28.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.