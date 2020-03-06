Etsuko Ichikawa shapes a blazing orange mound of molten glass at the end of a long iron rod. Then she sweeps it like a glowing paintbrush across sheets of white paper on the cement floor of a studio. The paper alights in spots; the dripping glass looks like honey being poured from a jar. As the heat dissipates, there is a moment when the substance resembles human hair.
The technique is called "glass pyrograph" — literally, drawing with fire. The practice of it is an intimate ballet between the artist and one of the five basic elements of the universe. A selection of Ichikawa’s glass pyrograph drawings, an ongoing series that she began in 2004, are included in Burned: Women and Fire, at Turner Carroll Gallery.
“I’m pretty playful and fearless. That’s my nature. The most enjoyable part of this process for me is to be in the studio and make.”
The dripping glass leaves wavy brown lines, sepia-toned orbs, and other scorch marks on the paper that are both intentional and experimental, says the Tokyo-born, Seattle-based glass artist and filmmaker. “I know which way my body would move, or which way my arm would swing with the hot glass on the paper. So, I have some sort of idea how to create the drawings, but the glass would float on the paper and kind of fly away as I moved. There is no real control over that. I would let things happen during the process.”
Though she has been working with glass since 1991, Ichikawa says that it was after the 2011 nuclear power plant disaster in Fukushima, Japan, that she started thinking about her art practice as more political and environmental in nature — “as a vehicle for me to say something," she says. "Fire is involved in the process of melting and forming something. How I see fire relates to multiple bodies of work that I do.”
She has made several short films with themes of fire, water, and nature. A recent effort, Vitrified (2018), toys with the symbolism she sees in mixing nuclear waste with glass-forming chemicals and burying it underground to immobilize its danger.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.