Christian devotional imagery predominated the subject matter painted on the hides of bison, elk, deer, and cows in the Spanish Colonial era. Among the Spanish settlers, hide paintings, unlike paintings on gessoed and framed canvases, were created with ease of travel in mind.
“The whole reason for the hide paintings is that they were portable,” says artist Adrian Montoya, 43, who’s been participating in Traditional Spanish Market for the past 10 years. “When the friars and priests would go to different villages, they would have their own portable altars. They’d just roll up the hides and transport them.”
This year, Montoya (booth number 47) was juried into the market in the retablo and hide painting categories. The latter is a revival art form that was in danger of dying out. Montoya, who’s self-taught, is one of the few practitioners working in the art form today. He learned by examining historic examples in museum collections, including the Museum of Spanish Colonial Arts (750 Camino Lejo, 505-982-2226,spanishcolonial.org) and the famous Segesser Hide paintings at the New Mexico History Museum (113 Lincoln Ave., 505-476-5200,nmhistorymuseum.org), which date from the early to mid-18th century and are among the earliest known chronicles of life during the colonial era.
“After seeing that, it inspired me a little bit more to take on the art form,” he says.
Hide painting is one of 19 categories presented annually at the market, which takes place on Saturday, July 30, and Sunday, July 31, on the Santa Fe Plaza. The event includes artists who work in tinwork, precious metals, colcha embroidery, and straw appliqué, as well as revival arts such as bone carving and leatherwork.
“We have six new artists participating this year,” says market coordinator Jessica Thirloway. “A few of them actually transitioned from Contemporary Market into Traditional Market. They’ve done so by selecting a mentor, someone who’s been in market for a long time, to help them get juried in.”
After skipping 2020 entirely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Spanish Colonial Arts Society, producer of the annual event, is back with more artists and market-related events. Fewer than 90 artists were juried in for 2021; that number increased to 120 (in 108 booths) for 2022.
“As COVID restrictions have relaxed, we’ve been able to invite more artists to join, and I think the artists are feeling a bit more comfortable about being out in public,” Thirloway says. “One thing that the easing of COVID restrictions has allowed us to do is to bring back some really amazing nonprofits and sponsorship tents.”
Local nonprofits with booths at the market include Cornerstones, which works to restore historic architecture throughout the state, and the Old Santa Fe Association, which tries to preserve historic buildings and landmarks.
First held in 1926, during the annual Santa Fe Fiestas, the market took place in the courtyard of the New Mexico Museum of Art (107 W. Palace Ave.). It was presented by the Society for the Revival of Spanish Colonial Arts, which was renamed the Spanish Colonial Arts Society in 1929.
Initially a grassroots effort, it wasn’t until 1965 that the market became an annual event. The society is instrumental in preserving the art of colonial era New Mexico and promoting the techniques of market artists. First, second, and third-place awards are given in each category. Other honors include the E. Boyd Memorial Award, which is named for Elizabeth Boyd White (1903-1974), the first curator of the Spanish Colonial Arts Society’s collection; the Hispanic Heritage Award; and the Florence Dibell Bartlett Award, which was named for the founder of the Museum of International Folk Art.
The market’s focus is on the arts that developed in New Mexico and Southern Colorado between the 16th and early 19th centuries. Retablos, which are flat wooden panels that are painted on one side with Christian devotional imagery, are among the more popular market categories. Bultos, or sculptures in the round that also depict Christian iconography and Biblical scenes, are also big draws for collectors and are among the arts that show dramatic innovations over time.
Bultos were typically polychrome, and most of the ones made today are still painted, often using natural, hand-gathered pigments. At the suggestion of Spanish Colonial Arts Society co-founder Frank Applegate, some artists in the early to mid-20th century, particularly in the vicinity of Cordova, New Mexico, left their bultos unpainted to appeal to a growing tourist trade.
The completion of Route 66 in 1926 coincided with the market’s first year, and the waves of tourists it brought into the state led to further innovations. Buggy blankets, for instance, were lightweight versions of Navajo blankets that could be packed and shipped cheaply. This change led to what is now called the Chimayó style weavings after the region where the tradition developed.
A staple of summer season, Spanish Market is now the largest and oldest juried Hispanic art show in the United States.
A feature of the market is the preview night, which takes place on Friday, July 29, at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center (201 W. Marcy St., 505-955-6200, santafe.org/meetings). It’s when the artworks are judged and awards are presented. It’s also a chance for collectors to preview award-winning artworks, which will go on sale the following morning, and mingle with artists. The society hasn’t included a preview night at market since 2019. Normally a ticketed event, it is free to the public this year in honor of the market’s 70th anniversary.
Adult artists exhibit work alongside 23 youth artists. The latter work with older artists in the traditional arts to learn the crafts and, in time, transition into the adult market.
Montoya is mentoring three retablo artists: Selycia Abeyta, 12; his niece Analisa Encinias, 15; and his daughter Mya, who also makes hide paintings.
“Mya’s 13, and this will be the first year that she’ll be showing some of her hide paintings,” Montoya says.
Market weekend entertainment, hosted by Master of Ceremonies Chuy Martinez, includes performances on the Plaza by TRIO Latino de Santa Fe (12 p.m. Saturday, July 30), the Chris Arellano Band (3 p.m. Saturday, July 30), and Emi Arte Flamenco (12 p.m. Sunday, July 31). For a complete schedule of events, visit spanishcolonial.org/market-week.