Emporium Español: The 70th Traditional Spanish Market

Adrian Montoya, Adam and Eve on Deer Hide (2018), painted deer hide; courtesy of artist

Christian devotional imagery predominated the subject matter painted on the hides of bison, elk, deer, and cows in the Spanish Colonial era. Among the Spanish settlers, hide paintings, unlike paintings on gessoed and framed canvases, were created with ease of travel in mind.

“The whole reason for the hide paintings is that they were portable,” says artist Adrian Montoya, 43, who’s been participating in Traditional Spanish Market for the past 10 years. “When the friars and priests would go to different villages, they would have their own portable altars. They’d just roll up the hides and transport them.”

Mya Montoya, St. Francis of Assisi on Deer Hide (2020)
Adrian Montoya, St. Francis of Assisi Retablo (2020), painted and carved wood; courtesy of artist

